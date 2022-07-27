The Finnish forward is expected to become the club's first signing of the summer and first in the forward department as Boro make a long-awaited striker breakthrough.

Forss had a medical on Teesside on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old spent a spell in East Yorkshire earlier this year at Hull.

Brentford striker Marcus Forss, who is expected to join Middlesbrough shortly. Picture: Getty Images.

The Tigers signed Forss on transfer deadline day at the end of the winter window on January 31, beating off competition to sign the player.

Forss managed just one goal in 11 appearances at Hull, having previously played 12 matches for the Bees in 2021-22, with seven of those outings coming in the Premier League.

He scored four times in a 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Oldham Athletic, having netted 10 goals in 51 appearances in the previous 2020-21 campaign as Thomas Frank’s side secured promotion to the top flight.

Boro have also agreed a deal in principle to sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

But the Brazilian striker will only be allowed out of the club once Cottagers manager Marco Silva brings in a forward.

The 21-year-old, a target of Boro’s last summer, netted five times in 15 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit last term, but saw his opportunities restricted by the outstanding form of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Muniz won the Brazilian league title during his first season with Flamengo in 2020 and scored nine times in 29 games in the 2020-21 campaign to earn him a move for England.

Speaking last week, Boro boss Chris Wilder confirmed that the club had three offers registered with Premier League clubs for strikers.

He said: "Cards on the table, there are three strikers that we have made bids for and we're now waiting on Premier League clubs to bring players in that allows them to let those players leave.

"That will then allow us to accelerate that discussion.