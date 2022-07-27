The Warrington-born player, who had also been linked with a move to Derby County, has penned a one-year deal following a successful trial at the club.
The 30-year-old has become the club's fifth signing of the summer, with Brentford striker Marcus Forss poised to become the next arrival.
Goalkeepers Liam Roberts and Zack Steffen, defender Darragh Lenihan and wing-back Ryan Giles have previously joined the club.
Smith spent almost 10 years in the Manchester City youth system before joining Huddersfield, where he won promotion to the Premier League and was made club captain for their first appearance in the top-flight for 45 years.
The defender clocked up 200 appearances for the Terriers before making the switch to Stoke City in the summer of 2019. He was a virtual ever present for the Potters before his contract expired earlier this summer.