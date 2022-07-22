Boro are yet to make a breakthrough in their quest to boost their forward options with Wilder keen on bringing in three new players in that area of the pitch.

As it stands, Wilder has just two forwards who are in his plans for the forthcoming season in Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore. Both Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom have been told they have no future at the club.

The club are keen on Brentford forward Marcus Forss, who had a spell at Hull City last term and have linked with several other strikers during the close season including Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres, Southampton frontman Adam Armstrong and Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

Financial demands ensured that Boro pulled out of the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, made available by the Tyneside club with another target in Thomas Henry moved elsewhere.

Wilder, speaking on BBC Radio Tees, said: "Cards on the table, there are three strikers that we have made bids for and we're now waiting on Premier League clubs to bring players in that allows them to let those players leave.

"That will then allow us to accelerate that discussion.

"And in terms of them wanting to come to the football club, there is absolutely no doubt in that.

"We've got some really good players, we feel, lined up. I understand the want to have players in now, but are we just going to throw a chunk of change on a player that we don't feel will take us forward? Well that's pointless really.

"We've got to get the ones that we believe will take us forward in terms of age, in terms of ability and in terms of style."

"If you look at probably every club outside of the top four or five in the Premier League, everybody is after centre-forwards and we're no different. Everton need a centre-forward. West Ham are struggling to get a centre-forward over the line. That's just the market we're in at the minute.

"We're looking abroad, we're looking closer to home. We're looking at fees, we're looking at frees and we're looking at loans. We're looking at who can do a job for us. It is a difficult market but I'm sure when the window closes we'll have some good players in that position.