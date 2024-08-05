Middlesbrough FC transfer latest: Championship club target exciting Manchester City attacker
The 20-year-old, primarily a right-sided player, made his senior bow for City last term and would provide another option on the right flank for the Teessiders, who start off the Championship campaign at home to Swansea City on Saturday.
Hamilton can play in several attacking positions, but has chiefly represented City's age group sides on the right.
As it stands, Boro have just one fit and recognised right winger in Isaiah Jones.
Manchester-born Hamilton, who joined City at the age of nine, was promoted to the first-team squad for last September’s Carabao Cup game at Newcastle United, and made his debut in a Champions League group-stage game against Partizan Belgrade in December - scoring in that aforesaid fixture.He also featured in the club's FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town in the new year and in the Champions League win over FC Copenhagen.Hamilton has played for his country at under-20 and under-16 level.
So far this summer, Boro have made four signings with former Leeds United defender Luke Ayling joining the club on a permanent basis alongside ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg, USA international midfielder Aiden Morris alongside young Swindon Town centre-back Harley Hunt.
They have also targeted a move for Bristol City’s Tommy Conway, who is also wanted by Burnley, Hull City and an unnamed Championship club.
