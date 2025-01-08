Middlesbrough have reportedly accepted two bids for out-of-favour Isaiah Jones in a move which might suggest confidence they may be able to keep Ben Doak this month.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones was Boro's player and young player of the year in 2021-22, but has this year the 25-year-old been usurped by the signing of Liverpool teenager Doak on loan.

Jones has started just eight Championship matches this season – the eight Doak has not. Jones is yet to score a goal this season, whereas Scotland winger Doak's form has attracted widespread attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Sky Sports are reporting West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town have been given permission to speak to Jones about a move after bids in the region of £5m were accepted.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has acknowledged Doak's future is out of his hands as Liverpool have the ability to recall the youngster during the January transfer window.

As Doak plays Mohamed Salah's position, the Premier League and European Cup-chasing side have no immediate need for the 19-year-old themselves, but Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are both showing an interest in buying him this month.

Doak did not play first-team football for Liverpool before joining MIddlesbrough in August, so would be free to move to a third club in the mid-season transfer window, which closes on February 3.