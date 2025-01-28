Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Boro eye ex-Leeds United man as rival manager targets reunion with former Rotherham United star

Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 28th Jan 2025
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 19:15 BST
MIDDLESBROUGH are set for a busy end to the winter transfer window on the incoming and outgoing front in a bid to galvanise their promotion prospects.

Out-of-favour defender Matt Clarke has left to join Derby County, where he previously spent two loan spells, in a permanent move, while Rams manager Paul Warne has also targeted a reunion with Boro midfielder Dan Barlaser, who successfully worked with him at Rotherham United.

Clarke was effectively fourth-choice centre-half at Boro, while Barlaser, who has 18 months left on his deal, is behind first-choice duo Aidan Morris and Hayden Hackney in the pecking order with Jonny Howson also on his way back to fitness.

Boro are also keen on bringing in another midfielder before the deadline and have their sights set on ex-Leeds man Glen Kamara on loan - while Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers is poised to complete a loan move to add a much-needed senior opinion with Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn out injured.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Glen Kamara of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland at Elland Road on April 09, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Glen Kamara of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland at Elland Road on April 09, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Kamara completed a €10 million move to the Ligue 1 side in the summer from Leeds, with Boro unlikely to be able to pay the full cost of his wages, with a wage share likely.

Attacking midfielder Alex Gilbert, whose opportunities have been restricted this term - is also the subject of transfer interest.

It seems likely that forward Emmanuel Latte Lath - subject of a bid from MLS side Atlanta United - will remain at the club until the end of the season, unless a Premier League offer submit a big-money offer ahead of Monday's deadline.

Meanwhile, Boro are set to sign Celtic teenage right-back Josh Dede, 19.

Sheffield Wednesday have submitted an offer to sign Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke on loan, while Hull midfielder Xavier Simons is a target for QPR.

