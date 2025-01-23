Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker has been accused of going on strike as he is linked with a move to Middlesbrough or Burnley.

When Whittaker was not in the side thrashed 5-0 by the Clarets on Wednesday – with all the goals coming before half-time – his coach, Miron Muslic, explained it was because although the 24-year-old had been selected, he "did not show up".

That was not strictly true, with Whittaker watching from the stands, but it may be that he did not report on time when the players were due to meet up.

Either way, Muslic going public suggests Whittaker's time at Home Park is coming to an end. The question now is where he will end up, with Championship promotion contenders Middlesbrough and Burnley both liked with the player.

"We need players who really want to play for Argyle so we can always count on them, and we need players who are ready to give everything," said Muslic. "I know he's a target and linked with transfers I think from summer on, let's see.

"He was in the selection and he was not there. We need to change this mentality, we need to change the locker room, we need to get characters inside with the desire to face this challenge and to give it all. That's our only way and that's our only chance.

"Morgan is an Argyle player under contract here as long as nobody are paying the money we as an organisation demand, and paying his value. He's an Argyle player and he has responsibilities and obligations towards Argyle. Like I said, that's one of the reasons Argyle is struggling for the last months.

"Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he was not there, and that's everything I have to say on Morgan."

Whittaker, who can play wide on the right, in the hole or at centre-forward, was the subject of interest from Lazio midway through last season, when he scored 20 goals in a struggling side, but the Serie A club were unable to agree a price.