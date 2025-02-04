Emmanuel Latte Lath has completed his drawn-out move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

Although a fee for the Ivorian, believed to be in the region of £22.5m, was agreed last week, Boro ended up announcing the arrival of his replacement - loanee Kelechi Iheanacho – before Latte Lath's move across the Atlantic was officially signed off.

The fee is the biggest Boro have ever received for a player.

Former Manchester City and Leicester City striker Iheanacho was paraded at the Riverside before before Middlesbrough's Championship Tees-Wear derby against Sunderland on Monday night.

BRECORD SALE: Emmanuel Latte Lath has left Middlesbrough in a club record deal (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

With MLS working to a different transfer deadline – their window did not officially open until Friday – and their season not yet up and running, there appeared to have been a frustrating lack of urgency to get the deal completed.

But hours before the deadline for business in England, the deal has been completed.

Middlesbrough rejected a £20m bid for Latte Lath from newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town in the summer on the back of an excellent debut season which saw the Ivorian score 18 times.

He has added a further 11 already this season.

