Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Striker's departure confirmed as record deal goes through
Although a fee for the Ivorian, believed to be in the region of £22.5m, was agreed last week, Boro ended up announcing the arrival of his replacement - loanee Kelechi Iheanacho – before Latte Lath's move across the Atlantic was officially signed off.
The fee is the biggest Boro have ever received for a player.
Former Manchester City and Leicester City striker Iheanacho was paraded at the Riverside before before Middlesbrough's Championship Tees-Wear derby against Sunderland on Monday night.
With MLS working to a different transfer deadline – their window did not officially open until Friday – and their season not yet up and running, there appeared to have been a frustrating lack of urgency to get the deal completed.
But hours before the deadline for business in England, the deal has been completed.
Middlesbrough rejected a £20m bid for Latte Lath from newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town in the summer on the back of an excellent debut season which saw the Ivorian score 18 times.
He has added a further 11 already this season.
In a busy last day of trading for Boro, they also signed winger Samuel Iling-Junior, and are thought to have had interest in midfielder Hayden Hackney and defender Anfernee Dijksteel. They are also thought to have shown an interest in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who spent last season on loan at Hull City.