Middlesbrough have signed their replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath by bringing Kelechi Iheanacho back to English football.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City striker joins on loan from La Liga side Sevilla.

The Nigerian moved to Spain in the summer, but has not scored a goal for Los Rojiblancos.

Iheanacho is expected to effectively take the place of Latte Lath, whose £22.5m move to Atlanta United is still to be confirmed.

LOAN STRIKER: Kelechi Iheanacho has joined Middlesbrough from Sevilla (Image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City but understandably found regular first-team football hard to come by until his £25m move to Leicester in 2017.