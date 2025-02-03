Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Teessiders land their man as striker joins on loan
The former Manchester City and Leicester City striker joins on loan from La Liga side Sevilla.
The Nigerian moved to Spain in the summer, but has not scored a goal for Los Rojiblancos.
Iheanacho is expected to effectively take the place of Latte Lath, whose £22.5m move to Atlanta United is still to be confirmed.
The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City but understandably found regular first-team football hard to come by until his £25m move to Leicester in 2017.
He scored five goals in 10 Championship starts and 13 substitute appearances last season before being released at the end of his contract.