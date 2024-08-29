IPSWICH Town defender George Edmundson has emerged as an option to resolve Middlesbrough's availability crisis at centre-back.

As it stands, Boro have just one fit and available recognised centre-half in Matt Clarke, heading into Saturday's game at Cardiff City.

Made available by Ipswich, Edmundson, 27, is being viewed as a potential candidate to fill the void, with the club also looking at loan options with the likes of Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Rav van den Berg currently unavailable.

Edmundson is likely to leave Portman Road on Friday, with several clubs interested.

Speculation also continues to surround the future of Boro's Richmond-born young forward Josh Coburn, who has been linked with moves to Championship rivals Preston and Millwall.