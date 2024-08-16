Middlesbrough FC transfers: Boro seal signing of striker - also linked with Hull City, Burnley and Norwich City
The Championship club have been chasing the Scottish international since the end of July and have finally landed the 22-year-old, who was in the final year of his deal at Ashton Gate.
Conway, who struck 12 times last term after netting the same amount of goals in 2022-23, has been Boro’s number one striking target in the close season.
The Taunton-born player – whose future has been uncertain for some time with the forward unwilling to sign a new deal – was also the subject of interest from Hull City and Norwich City, while a swap deal with Burnley had been mooted.
Hull matched Boro’s recent bid – and reportedly offered higher wages – but the forward was keen on linking up with Michael Carrick on Teesside.
A possible swap deal with Burnley had also been discussed earlier this month regarding exchanging long-term Robins target Scott Twine and centre-back Luke McNally for Conway.
Norwich also expressed recent interest, but the player had set his heart on moving to Boro.
Conway rejected two contract offers from City earlier in the close season and has been training with the under-21s since joining the squad for pre-season in mid-July.
