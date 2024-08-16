Middlesbrough FC transfers: Boro seal signing of striker - also linked with Hull City, Burnley and Norwich City

MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the signing of Bristol City striker Tommy Conway – for a fee reportedly in the region of £4.5m.

The Championship club have been chasing the Scottish international since the end of July and have finally landed the 22-year-old, who was in the final year of his deal at Ashton Gate.

Conway, who struck 12 times last term after netting the same amount of goals in 2022-23, has been Boro’s number one striking target in the close season.

The Taunton-born player – whose future has been uncertain for some time with the forward unwilling to sign a new deal – was also the subject of interest from Hull City and Norwich City, while a swap deal with Burnley had been mooted.

Hull matched Boro’s recent bid – and reportedly offered higher wages – but the forward was keen on linking up with Michael Carrick on Teesside.

A possible swap deal with Burnley had also been discussed earlier this month regarding exchanging long-term Robins target Scott Twine and centre-back Luke McNally for Conway.

Norwich also expressed recent interest, but the player had set his heart on moving to Boro.