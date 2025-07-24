Middlesbrough FC transfers: Boro set for significant transfer breakthrough after lining up €3 million midfielder
The Championship side have experienced a slow summer window thus far, but activity could now liven up with Kante, 20, having been lined up to join from French second-tier side Troyes.
Kante has made over 50 Ligue 2 appearances for Troyes and sat out a friendly for his club last weekend, with discussions taking place with the Teessiders.
Boro are now aiming to finalise the move, with the player poised to travel to Teesside.
The Riverside outfit, who produced a low-key performance in Tuesday night's 2-0 friendly loss at League One newboys Bradford City, are also close to sealing the transfer of Hull City defender Alfie Jones, while former Barnsley player Callum Brittain, at Blackburn Rovers, is an ongoing target.
On the outgoing front, speculation continues to persist regarding the futures of England under-21 midfielder Hayden Hackney, linked with top-flight trio Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham and Dutch under-21 defender Rav van den Berg.
Van den Berg has interest in England and overseas, with Feyenoord leading the chase to sign him.
Ivory Coast-born Kante is described as defensively-minded, strong and athletic, He was linked with French top-flight side Saint-Etienne in the winter window.
