Middlesbrough FC transfers: Boro set for significant transfer breakthrough after lining up €3 million midfielder

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:09 BST
MIDDLESBROUGH are closing in on a move for defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Kante in a deal said to be worth around €3 million, according to reports in France.

The Championship side have experienced a slow summer window thus far, but activity could now liven up with Kante, 20, having been lined up to join from French second-tier side Troyes.

Kante has made over 50 Ligue 2 appearances for Troyes and sat out a friendly for his club last weekend, with discussions taking place with the Teessiders.

Boro are now aiming to finalise the move, with the player poised to travel to Teesside.

Troyes' French midfielder #06 Abdoulaye Kante (R) runs for the ball during the French Cup round of 16 football match between ES Troyes AC and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at the Aube Stadium in Troyes, eastern France, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
The Riverside outfit, who produced a low-key performance in Tuesday night's 2-0 friendly loss at League One newboys Bradford City, are also close to sealing the transfer of Hull City defender Alfie Jones, while former Barnsley player Callum Brittain, at Blackburn Rovers, is an ongoing target.

On the outgoing front, speculation continues to persist regarding the futures of England under-21 midfielder Hayden Hackney, linked with top-flight trio Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham and Dutch under-21 defender Rav van den Berg.

Van den Berg has interest in England and overseas, with Feyenoord leading the chase to sign him.

Ivory Coast-born Kante is described as defensively-minded, strong and athletic, He was linked with French top-flight side Saint-Etienne in the winter window.

