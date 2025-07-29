Middlesbrough FC transfers: Boro set to complete signing of Ivorian as Championship favourites target star
The deal for the 20-year-old with French second-tier outfit Troyes is worth around €3 million. Kante has made over 50 Ligue 2 appearances for Troyes and the move is set to be sealed in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, speculation over the future of England under-21 international Hayden Hackney is continuing apace, with Championship promotion favourites Ipswich Town maintaining their interest in the Redcar-born player, despite seeing an initial bid rebuffed by Boro.
An opening gambit of around £20m has been reportedly knocked back, but the East Anglians are being tipped to make another move, with talks between both clubs ongoing.
Hackney’s preference is moving to the Premier League, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton having been linked this summer, although Ipswich are said to be willing to offer the academy product a significant hike in wages to around the £35,000 per week mark.
The arrival of Kante would not represent be a like-for-like replacement for Hackney, with Boro’s interest in the Ivory Coast international not related to the situation with the Teessider.
Boro secured their first signing of the summer last week with the capture of Hull City defender Alfie Jones, in a deal which could eventually be worth around £3m with add-ons.
