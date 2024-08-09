Middlesbrough FC transfers: Exciting Manchester City attacker swaps Premier League for Championship
The Manchester-born player and ex-England youth international is able to play across the frontline and in the number ten role and could be involved in Saturday’s Championship opener against Swansea City.
The 20-year-old – who made his debut for City last term and scored a brilliant goal on his Champions League bow against Red Star Belgrade –
has penned a four-year contract at the Riverside.
City have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal and there is also a sell-on fee. Reports that Boro have spent £3.5m to bring in the players are understood to be wide of the mark.
Boss Michael Carrick said: "Micah is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with. He's already been in and around the senior side at Man City - he's got that experience from playing in the Champions League - and he is another great addition to the squad."
Hamilton is Boro’s second forward arrival of the summer following the addition of ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg. The Teessiders are also chasing Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.