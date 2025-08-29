Middlesbrough FC transfers: Rob Edwards expecting ins and outs after Finn Azaz exit plus Hayden Hackney latest

MIDDLESBROUGH manager Rob Edwards says he expecting a ‘couple more incomings’ and ‘few heading in ‘the other direction’ ahead of what is likely to be a busy finish to the summer transfer window.

Attacking midfielder Finn Azaz completed his expected move to Southampton on Friday for an initial £12m fee, which will rise to £15m with add-ons, with Boro reportedly close to sealing the signing of Senegalese striker Kaly Sene from Swiss side Lausanne-Sport following their signing of left-back Matt Targett on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Boro are also pushing for further additions, with Edwards, speaking ahead of Saturday’s lunch-time home game with Sheffield United, revealing that there are likely to be a few departures as well.

One player whom he is keen to keep hold of is star midfielder Hayden Hackney, subject of renewed speculation linking him with Premier League duo Everton and West Ham.

Boro – more especially given Azaz’s departure – are doubly determined to retain the England under-21 international, who rejected a move to Ipswich Town last month after a deal was agreed with the Suffolk outfit, who reportedly maintain an interest in the player.

On the state of play, Edwards said: “I think we’ll still be busy with a couple more incomings and there will probably be a few heading in the other direction as well, which is to be expected.

"I have got to really focus on the game and mkaing sure we are prepared and in the best place possible for a huge game of football.

"Obviously Kieran (Scott) and the guys are handling a lot of the other stuff and I am around it when I need to be. But there will be some more stuff going on.”

Finn Azaz has completed a permanent move from Middlesbrough to Southampton.

Specifcally on Hackney, he added: “H is a brilliant footballer and I get all the speculation around him.

"There’s a pecking order. I think anyone who is maybe not at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or that stratosphere of club, there is always going to speculation around your best players. He is one of those.

"But that’s all it is, speculation and we are preparing and focused for the game tomorrow, as is he.”