Experienced Mick Mulhern will be the manager of Middlesbrough’s new women’s team.

National League North side Middlesbrough FC Women, founded in 1976, have been brought under the umbrella of the men’s Championship club.

Mulhern had 15 years in charge of Sunderland, leading them to the Women's Super League and managing the likes of Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze, plus Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs, future Lionesses who spent time in Boro’s academy but moved to Wearside – then Arsenal – to further their careers.

“The appointment of Mick is a real coup for us because of the knowledge and experience he brings, and we’re looking forward to working closely together," said Ben Fisher, who goes from chairman of the old club to general manager of this.

TRACK RECORD: Mick Mulhern has coached a host of former Lionesses

Boro, 10th in last season's fourth tier, will continue to play the majority of home games at Stockton Town, with occasional matches now at the Riverside. They will also train alongside the men at Rockliffe Park.

“This is an historic day for us all," commented Fisher. "We’re delighted to have the support of the club. This gives us a real opportunity to move forward, and we are highly ambitious.

“Every young person who comes through the doors will have that opportunity to represent MFC and wear the badge."

Whitby's Mead and Stockton’s Nobbs are products of Teesside Sport Girls Regional Talent Club.

STARTING OUT: Manager Mick Mulhern with Boro players Armani Maxwell (left) and Jess Dawson (right)

Arsenal striker Mead was player of the tournament and top-scorer as England won the European Championship last summer. She was second in last year's Ballon d'Or.