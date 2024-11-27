IN the opening third of the season, the narrative was a frustrating – and some would say perplexing – one for Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the third successive campaign, they were slow out of the blocks, in terms of results at least.

Their xG 'expected goals' total was a curiosity. It was through the roof, but unfortunately, not replicated in terms of goals.

Things have now started to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match at QPR earlier this month. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

After notching 14 goals in their opening 13 league matches, Boro have struck 15 times in their past three league outings. It's an astonishing turnaround in goalscoring fortunes and begs the question. Just what has changed?

Head coach Michael Carrick said: "It’s difficult to say what’s changed. There’s not many runs that you go on like we’ve had with as many goals going in, it’s a little bit unique really to be honest and a little bit more than we expect.

"We felt for a large part that of this season that it’s been coming, we’ve been improving and getting there.

"There’s no getting away from the fact that as a team, we are playing some really good football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads are confident, the front players are on the end of moves, whether that’s finding a little pass or end product and it makes the picture, in the grand scheme of things, feel a lot different.

"But, really, I still feel that we have played a lot better than we have in the last couple of weeks and lost games this season. That’s football.

"We’ve certainly deserved to win the games that we’ve won, but there’s not always a clear reason or answer. But it’s just great to see the lads playing so well, enjoying their football and working hard for each other."

For Boro, the trick is sustaining their recent rich vein of form, results wise with availability issues continuing to throw the odd spanner in the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illness has affected some players ahead of the arrival of Rovers, who boast a particularly impressive record on Teesside.

The Lancastrians are unbeaten on their past nine visits, although given Boro's recent numbers, they face one of their stiffest tests to keep the hosts quiet.

Keen to avoid any vestiges of complacency, Carrick, whose side have a turnaround of less than 72 hours before hosting Hull City on Saturday lunch-time, continued: "I think that there is a natural confidence, of course there is, when you’re winning football matches and scoring goals.

"It’s how you manage and use that confidence that is the crucial part and not becoming relaxed and drifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something that we speak about quite a bit; of constantly pushing and looking for that next level.

"That’s where we are at. There’s still things we need to improve, we want to be higher in the league, we want to have more wins and we want to improve performance. So, there’s always things to push for and that’s what we’ve got to keep our minds on."

Key winger Ben Doak (ankle) is being assessed along with keeper Seny Dieng (illness).