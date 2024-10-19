Middlesbrough FC v Bristol City: Law of the ex would represent a timely home boost against bogey side
In that regard, should he be fit at any rate, Middlesbrough will naturally be hoping that transpires with Tommy Conway ahead of the reunion with old side Bristol City.
A summer saga ended with Boro bringing in the Scottish international following several weeks of speculation.
Conway has missed the club's last three matches with a hamstring issue and is being assessed ahead of a potential return, alongside key midfielder Hayden Hackney. Captain Jonny Howson and Dael Fry could also both be in contention for the game.
The available of Conway, who netted for the Robins in this particular fixture last term, would be a boost for Boro, who have not won in any of their past five meetings against the red side of Bristol and triumphed just twice in their 11 meetings.
Boss Michael Carrick said: "Tommy is a good player. He trains really well and is strong, clever, intelligent, understands the game and finishes really well. He's settled in as quickly as he could possibly settle, really.
"I know he's had a setback with his slight injury. But when we get him back and he's fighting fit again, he'll have a big impact for us.”
A minute's applause will be held before kick-off, while players and staff from both clubs will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Robins head coach Liam Manning and his family following the tragic loss of their recently born son Theo John Manning.
The City chief is currently on a period of absence.