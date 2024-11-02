Michael Carrick's history with Coventry City tells him Middlesbrough cannot take the Sky Blues lightly but he is no more interested in that than November league tables.

Carrick is still to beat Coventry as a coach in five attempts, conceding three goals in home-and-away defeats last season and losing a tight Championship play-off semi-final in 2022-23.

Perhaps with Mark Robins' side 18th in the Championship, Saturday's home game is the best chance yet, but Boro's coach is having none of it.

"They’ve got dangerous players in dangerous areas and they’re a really good team," he commented. "It’s another classic example of not taking the league table with any kind of serious value yet, especially with them.

"They showed that last week with a good performance and a thoroughly deserved win (3-2 at home to Luton Town).

"We’ve played them enough over the last couple of years to know what they’re capable of."

But those past meetings are not of much interest to Carrick either.

"I try to forget about that really," he said. "We’ve changed so much as a team. We’re in a better place at the moment.

HERE AND NOW: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick

"I’m not saying that gives us a better chance of winning, because we’ve got to be good against a good team, but what’s next for us matters more."

Dael Fry and Marcus Forss could be ready for first-team football again after cautious recoveries from calf and hamstring problems respectively.

Both played for the under-21s on Friday of last week, Forss following it up in Wednesday evening during the Premier League International Cup defeat to Lyon.