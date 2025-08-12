Rob Edwards felt a "good vibe" in his first competitive game at the Riverside, and Middlesbrough's manager is looking to keep it going against a Doncaster Rovers side in a positive frame of mind themselves.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have made winning starts this season but only one can progress from Tuesday's League Cup first round tie, either decided inside 90 minutes, or on penalties.

Edwards enjoyed his first Championship football as Boro coach – a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City – and the contribution fans made to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to be a positive person, I like to think I am," he said.

GOOD VIBES: New Middlesbrough coach Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"I want us to focus on what we can do, what the players can do, what the supporters can do, what we can all try and achieve – rather than what we can't and focus on the negatives.

"It did feel like a good vibe before the game, during and after."

Edwards has to take some credit for that, having put in the effort to build relationships with fans after arriving in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what football in this area means to people and I'm beginning to learn more about what this club means to the supporters," he said.

ANTICIPATION: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is looking forward to a trip to the Riverside (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"It is really important to me we're all in this together because if we want to be successful, we all have to be signing off the same hymn sheet.

"We've got big history in this competition (it is Boro's only major trophy) so I know what this will mean to the supporters."

Predecessor Michael Carrick was a remarkably steady character, but Edwards is unashamed to enjoy good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People talk about that 'Never get too high, never get too low' stuff but football gives you highs and lows so I don't think there's anything wrong with getting high, just as long as you get level the next day or two," he argued.

One game ahead in their programme, League One Doncaster are in a good place too.

They have won both their matches, all the sweeter for late goals and in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Mansfield Town, coming from behind.

Last year Doncaster had the privilege of playing at Goodison Park in its final season, and McCann is looking forward to visiting Boro's home too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a big club and it's a big chance for our boys to play at a beautiful stadium," he said. "I've been a few times and it's fantastic."

McCann emphasised the vital role his substitutes played on Saturday, leaving the door open for the team changes which are such a feature of the League Cup’s early stages.

"What we've got is a really good squad so we don't need to be flogging people,” said McCann. “We'll see who needs minutes and who can go again and then pick a team to get a result. We know it'll be difficult."

Finn Azaz and George Edmundson are progressing after injury, but not enough for the Teessiders to have any extra players available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They too will make changes, but Edwards is also stressing the value of his squad.

"It won't be wholesale changes but there will be some," he said. "We want whoever comes in to seize the opportunity. The team that starts the season is never a team that finishes it. It will never be the same players going again and again.”