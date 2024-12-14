Middlesbrough FC v Millwall: Michael Carrick sends message of support to injured Lions striker

JOSH Coburn's frustration at not being involved against Middlesbrough today has nothing to do with his ineligibility to play against his parent club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Richmond-born striker joined Millwall on a season-long loan in August and is currently doing it tough.

He recently broke a metatarsal in his foot, his second injury setback in his time with the Lions, with Boro chief Michael Carrick having been quick to send him a message of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick said: "I have been in contact with him. He's obviously disappointed as he wants to get on the pitch as much as possible and he suffered an injury earlier on in the season.

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn shoots, while under pressure from Leeds United's Max Wober, during the Carabao Cup first round match in mid-August. He joined Millwall on loan shortly afterwards. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"But he's a good character and personality to keep going. He understands the situation and hopefully he will be back soon enough.

"That's loads of football (left), I keep saying that about us.

"Sometimes the tougher times kind of shape you as a person and that's definitely for players. You have to make the best of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh has done well when he's played and unfortunately, he's had a couple of setbacks, but I am sure he will be better for the experience."

After two exacting games at Leeds United and Burnley, Boro return to the Riverside and despite taking just a solitary point from those matches, Carrick was heartened by how his side performed and his players' disappointment at not taking home a better return.

He added: "To go toe to toe and come away disappointed with a draw and a loss gives me confidence we've made good strides.

"For some of the boys, it's a new experience to have to deal with that expectation and level against teams who've just come down from the Premier League.