Middlesbrough FC v Millwall: Michael Carrick sends message of support to injured Lions striker
The Richmond-born striker joined Millwall on a season-long loan in August and is currently doing it tough.
He recently broke a metatarsal in his foot, his second injury setback in his time with the Lions, with Boro chief Michael Carrick having been quick to send him a message of support.
Carrick said: "I have been in contact with him. He's obviously disappointed as he wants to get on the pitch as much as possible and he suffered an injury earlier on in the season.
"But he's a good character and personality to keep going. He understands the situation and hopefully he will be back soon enough.
"That's loads of football (left), I keep saying that about us.
"Sometimes the tougher times kind of shape you as a person and that's definitely for players. You have to make the best of it.
"Josh has done well when he's played and unfortunately, he's had a couple of setbacks, but I am sure he will be better for the experience."
After two exacting games at Leeds United and Burnley, Boro return to the Riverside and despite taking just a solitary point from those matches, Carrick was heartened by how his side performed and his players' disappointment at not taking home a better return.
He added: "To go toe to toe and come away disappointed with a draw and a loss gives me confidence we've made good strides.
"For some of the boys, it's a new experience to have to deal with that expectation and level against teams who've just come down from the Premier League.
"But it's a real positive to go up against those teams and believe we have a good chance of winning. For us, it's up to us to do it week to week."