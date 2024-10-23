CRUNCH many numbers in terms of offensive data at Championship level and Middlesbrough pretty much sit right at the top.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s programme, no side had registered more shots on goal and had a better xG - expected goals - total. Unfortunately, football is not decided on such metrics.

In terms of general play and chance creation, it’s undeniable that Michael Carrick’s side are doing plenty right.

But, as it stands, their conversion rate regarding chances to goals leaves a fair bit to be desired after dominating a host of games this term, but failing to get rewards by way of more goals and points on the board.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, whose side host Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty.

Carrick, whose second anniversary in charge arrives on Thursday, insists that his trust in his players’ remedying matters remains high, despite disappointment among supporters at some recent events, more especially Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Bristol City.

Carrick said: "I have so much trust in the lads to find a way. I have got no doubt in that whatsoever.

"It’s disappointing when we don’t win games, that’s for sure. But keep putting yourselves in the positions and keep the positivity - don’t get disappointed.

"Every club and player in the land misses opportunities and plays well and doesn’t win and get what they deserve.

"It’s keeping the positivity. I am hugely positive at the moment and really encouraged what is next and what we are capable of doing and the players should be the same and they are from what I’ve seen in training.

"You keep trying to play the game in a way where you give yourselves the best chance to win the game by creating opportunities, playing in and around their box and creating chances to score and we are certainly doing that. We have just got to convert and I’m sure the boys will do that.

"We’re definitely hugely encouraged by a lot of the football that is going on at both ends of the pitch to be honest. I think we’ve had the most shots in the league and conceded the fewest.