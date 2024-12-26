Middlesbrough FC v Sheffield Wednesday: A meaner Boro does not mean less attacking, says Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick wants Middlesbrough to be meaner this Christmas but not at the cost of attacking less.

Only Leeds United have scored more goals than Boro's 38 in this season's Championship, but Boxing Day visitors Sheffield Wednesday are the only top-half team to concede more than their 28.

It is something the manager is looking to put right without scaling back on the attacking.

“Generally I'm encouraged and excited about what we can do,” said Carrick, whose team occupied the final play-off spot on Christmas Day.

“We've been dangerous for long periods of the season and we've actually defended well and not given a lot away.

“But we've ended up conceding too many goals, really.

“We need to tighten up certain little aspects and give ourselves a better chance of winning games that we probably feel we should.”

As to the idea he might have to rein in his attackers, he said: “I don't think it should be one or the other. Just because you're an attacking team doesn't mean you should concede more goals and vice-versa.

“The type of goals we’ve conceded are not really from that in the main. It's not like we've over-committed loads of bodies.

“It's more managing moments really, and just being that little bit tighter and a little bit better when we have to do that.”

The Owls have found their best form away from home but had the confidence boost of beating Cardiff City 2-0 at Hillsborough on Saturday despite Di'Shon Bernard being sent off in the first half.

“They're a really good team and on a really good run,” said Carrick. “The performance and the way they found a way to win the other day was impressive.