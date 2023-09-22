Michael Carrick has warned Middlesbrough fans he has not stopped chopping and changing his team just yet.

Varying team selections have been a theme of Middlesbrough’s winless start to the season which continued on Tuesday night in a dire 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Carrick made five changes for the defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, a further four on Tuesday night at Hillsborough.

The defensive partnership of Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan is set in stone, while Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson is the regular midfield tandem.

Middlesbrough player Darragh Lenihan has been pretty much a mainstay this season (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But otherwise Carrick has moved people about and made changes, something that is the opposite to the consistency of last year when he transformed Boro from relegation candidates to play-off semi-finalists.

Ahead of the visit of Southampton, themselves the model of inconsistency with three wins and three draws, Carrick said: “I think the partnerships and connections and wavelengths is the ideal scenario.

"Sometimes that can be taken away from us because of injuries or we might make a change because of loss of form or trying different things.

"But, of course, over time, consistency is key. Consistency on an individual level in terms of performance, consistency to grow little units within the team and playing little games within the game.

"Whether it’s individual battles, midfield versus midfield, forward against defence, there are all sorts of different battles. But ultimately, having that understanding and being on that wavelength so you’re not second-guessing does help. That can take time though, and is something that we’re working towards to get that balance right."

Boro were without Alex Bangura (hamstring) and Marcus Forss (thigh) for the Wednesday game and both are unlikely to feature against the Saints.