Middlesbrough FC v Stoke City: Changes afoot, but not in Michael Carrick's approach
When Boro swept Leeds United away 3-0 at Elland Road in the League Cup on the back of a rare opening-day win, the Teessiders looked well placed to set the pace this season, but victory at struggling Cardiff City has been the only win in six matches since.
Coach Michael Carrick, pictured, though, is adamant they are playing better than results suggest, so is looking more for tweaks than overhauls at home to Stoke City on Saturday.
But with a strong squad – even as he carefully nurses back Marcus Forss and Riley McGree – three games in a week will mean team changes.
“That's the beauty of the squad we've got, we've got options,” said Carrick, who takes his team to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, then Watford on Saturday. “We've got a three-game week and three important games so the squad will certainly come into play.”
In terms of the way his team is playing, Carrick is pretty relaxed.
“We feel we're close, you can see that in the way the games are and the amount of time we're spending in and around the opposition box compared to our own box, chances and things like that,” he argued.
“It's up to us to make that difference. Up until then it's not enough.
“I'm looking forward to the next spell to see how we can take our game up a level.
“We take confidence and belief from the way we're playing and the trajectory but I'm not stupid, I understand we need points and to win games.
“I'm not massive on stats and data to tell the whole story but certainly to have that many entries into the box, shots, chances on goal shows there's many good things.
“If we keep putting ourselves in the right position enough we've certainly got the quality to make the difference.”
Alex Gilbert is set to miss “a couple of weeks” with a twisted knee.
Rav ven den Berg is “close to being in contention,” says Carrick, “Jonny (Howson)'s just a little bit behind him.”
