Crosses will be a big focus for Middlesbrough when Stoke City are in town on Tuesday, so it is probably no bad time for centre-back Dael Fry to return.

Coach Rob Edwards is right to point out that, only seven games in, the Championship table is still taking shape. Nevertheless, first versus third demands attention.

And the biggest thing Edwards has warned his unbeaten leaders to look out for at the Riverside is the Potters' crossing, having signed Sorba Thomas from Huddersfield Town in the summer.

"Stoke are strong and I’m sure they’ll be there or thereabouts," cautioned Edwards.

CROSS MASTER: Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"They’ve got a lot of good players in all areas of the pitch. They’ve got a real threat in that top area.

"(Divin) Mubama has been a good signing, playing right on the shoulder. He’s strong and powerful but intelligent with his runs.

"They’ve got a nice balance on the left-hand side – Thomas and (Aaron) Cresswell, with quality to get the ball in the box really quickly. And then a different dynamic on the right with (Million) Manhoef and (Junior) Tchamadeu.

"I think they’re the highest crossing team in the league so we’ve got to be aware of that.”

ON THE MEND: Rob Edwards is finding more Middlesbrough players available to him after injury (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Fry is set to be involved for the first time since August and Callum Brittain is expected to play as Boro's injury list starts to ease.

“It was a nasty cut to his foot (suffered in the 1-1 draw at Southampton), but he’s okay,” Edwards said of Brittain. "Dael will be involved in the squad as well.

"Riley (McGree) had a couple of good days’ training. It’s still a bit too soon but he’s getting there. So then it’s just Darragh (Lenihan).

“Alex (Bangura) came through 45 minutes (for the under-21s), which was a big plus for him. I could have said, ‘You’ve got to come with us (to Southampton)’ but it was the right thing to do.