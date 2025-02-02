Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has called on his players to feed off the energy of Monday's Tees-Wear derby to change the direction of their season.

Boro go into Monday’s game against Sunderland having won just two of their last nine matches, and manager Carrick realises they need to wrest back some momentum.

"The season goes through waves at times and momentum swings,” he said. “Most teams do it and we need to swing that wave back in our favour."

The Championship table alone makes it an important game with a win sending the Teessiders up to fifth – albeit they would still be eight points behind the Black Cats – but add in the fact that the opposition are local rivals and it adds to excitement around a game being simulcast on Sky and ITV.

There was no attempt by the Boro manager to play it down.

"I can't wait," said Carrick. "It's a fantastic game to be part of.

"Supporters have got to play a massive part in creating the atmosphere and energy in the ground. It's the type of games you want to be involved in.

"As well as playing against our local rivals there's the league position and what we're both trying to achieve. It's set up for a really important game.

MOMENTUM SWINGS: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick (Image: Tony Johnson)

"You can't get away from the buzz and the sense of what it means, and the extra spice but we've got to prepare normally.

"But there's no denying there's an extra energy and flavour. We've got to play with an extra bit of excitement and feeling and bring out the best in ourselves.

"Going into the game it's more about what we feel we need to do to give us the best chance of doing well in the game and you naturally feed off the emotion.

"The big games are the ones that really bring out the best in you."

POSSIBLE DEBUT: Middlesbrough signing Morgan Whittaker

The game could see a debut for signing Morgan Whittaker, who looks set to be part of a remodeled forward line. With Emmanuel Latte Lath expected to join Atalanta for £22.5m before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline, Boro are thought to be working on loan moves for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

"We feel that we've got good forward players – the amount of chances we've created over the course of the season proves that," argued Carrick. "We've good variety, good flexibility within the forward line, we feel that's a strong part of our group."