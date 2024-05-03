There will be personnel changes from the side which faces Watford with some players set to let go and others perhaps picked off by bigger-budget clubs, but Carrick believes a strong end to the season has shown the overall framework is the right one.

Boro have won six and drawn four of their last 11 games – not enough to gatecrash this season's Championship play-offs but encouragement that they can be in next year’s.

“The last 11 games haven’t had much impact on summer plans," reflected Carrick, ending his first full season in management. "It shows the direction we want to go in and we’re, in some ways, happy with where that’s going.

"We’d like to be little bit higher up the league and be a little bit quicker with the success, but I think we’ve proved we’re moving in the right direction. So it’s not altered what we think, really. If anything, it’s just backed up how much we believe in the boys and what we’re capable of.

"The consistency and continuity is just as important in terms of the squad and the boys knowing each other and having that connection because that does take time. But we want to improve the squad and the sooner we can do that the better.”

Leeds United product Howson is out of contract in the summer but unlike Paddy McNair, who will miss the final game of the season with a hamstring injury, is expected to agree another.

FRAMEWORK: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick

Howson turns 36 this month but it has not stopped him starting 34 Championship games this season.

"Age is just a number," said Carrick. "Players are so different now. Some might find it more difficult when they get to 32, 33. Sometimes you have to be lucky and have to have the genetics and make-up that allows you to stay fit.

"Other times you have to really dedicate and sacrifice a lot and make sure you live your life right and train right to be able to have a longer career. Jonny is a prime example of what it takes. He plays like a 31, 32-year-old at the minute so to be nearly 36 is irrelevant."