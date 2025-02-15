Middlesbrough FC v Watford: Michael Carrick throws down gauntlet to Tommy Conway as under-pressure Boro boss aims to change narrative

AMID a pretty bruising time for Middlesbrough, courtesy of late defeats to Sheffield United and Sunderland, one development has at least provided a modicum of encouragement.

The return to the fray of £5m summer signing Tommy Conway, who came on in both games from the bench following his recovery from a hamstring problem, was at least something.

With players assigned with filling the void following the club-record sale of Emmanuel Latte Lath, the sight of Conway stepping up would be a relieving one for beleaguered manager Michael Carrick.

The former Bristol City frontman picked up his injury on Boxing Day, a crazy 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday which many have cited to be a watershed moment - and not for good reasons - in the club’s campaign.

Prior to his issue, Conway had shown his prowess by virtue of eight goals in the first half of the campaign following his close-season arrival from Ashton Gate.

A return to goalscoring form would certainly be timely for a Boro side who have won just three times in 13 league matches with Carrick under the microscope with sections of supporters starting to lose faith with the 43-year-old.

An input from Conway would also be handy, given that deadline-day signing Kelechi Iheanacho is still bedding in and lacking match sharpness, with that being plain to see at Bramall Lane in midweek.

On Conway ‘replacing’ Latte Lath, Carrick said: "I think that's the type of character you have to be.

"To play here and going back to pressure and expectation, you have to thrive off it. It's such a good position to be in to have that opportunity to go and produce something special.

"Tommy is frustrated because he's had a couple of injuries this year, but in terms of being on the pitch, his goals per minute ratio is great and he'll certainly be looking to do more of that.

"We need to be a little bit careful, when is the right time for him to start a game? He's come through both games really well, so that's positive.”

Conway’s availability also provides Carrick with a potential option in the number ten role as well, with Finn Azaz currently wrestling with his form after hitting the heights in the autumn.

On Conway potentially giving him food for thought in that regard and potentially playing behind Iheanacho as he boosts his match fitness, the Boro chief acknowledged: "There's absolutely no reason why not.