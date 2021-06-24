After visiting the Cottagers on August 7, Neil Warnock’s team will launch their home campaign with a Roverside clash against Bristol City on August 14.
Boxing Day sees Boro host Nottingham Forest, with a New Year’s Day trip to Sheffield United lined up a few days’ later. Boro are scheduled to end their campaign with a trip to Preston North End on May 7.
August 2021
7 Fulham A
14 Bristol City H
18 Queens Park Rangers H
21 Derby County A
28 Blackburn Rovers H
September
11 Coventry City A
15 Nottingham Forest A
18 Blackpool H
25 Reading A
28 Sheffield United H
October
2 Hull City A
16 Peterborough United H
20 Barnsley H
23 Cardiff City A
30 Birmingham City H
November
2 Luton Town A
6 West Bromwich Albion A
20 Millwall H
23 Preston North End H
27 Huddersfield Town A
December
4 Swansea City H
11 Stoke City A
18 AFC Bournemouth H
26 Nottingham Forest H
29 Blackpool A
January 2022
1 Sheffield United A
15 Reading H
22 Blackburn Rovers A
29 Coventry City H
February
5 Fulham H
9 Queens Park Rangers A
12 Derby County H
19 Bristol City A
22 West Bromwich Albion H
26 Barnsley A
March
5 Luton Town H
12 Millwall A
15 Birmingham City A
19 Cardiff City H
April
2 Peterborough United A
9 Hull City H
15 AFC Bournemouth A
18 Huddersfield Town H
23 Swansea City A
30 Stoke City H
May
7 Preston North End A