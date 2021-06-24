Middlesbrough fixtures: Boro kick off 2021-22 Championship season at Fulham

MIDDLESBROUGH will kick off their 2021-22 SkyBet Championship season with a trip to relegated Fulham

By Phil Harrison
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:10 am
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

After visiting the Cottagers on August 7, Neil Warnock’s team will launch their home campaign with a Roverside clash against Bristol City on August 14.

Boxing Day sees Boro host Nottingham Forest, with a New Year’s Day trip to Sheffield United lined up a few days’ later. Boro are scheduled to end their campaign with a trip to Preston North End on May 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

August 2021

The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

7 Fulham A

14 Bristol City H

18 Queens Park Rangers H

21 Derby County A

28 Blackburn Rovers H

September

11 Coventry City A

15 Nottingham Forest A

18 Blackpool H

25 Reading A

28 Sheffield United H

October

2 Hull City A

16 Peterborough United H

20 Barnsley H

23 Cardiff City A

30 Birmingham City H

November

2 Luton Town A

6 West Bromwich Albion A

20 Millwall H

23 Preston North End H

27 Huddersfield Town A

December

4 Swansea City H

11 Stoke City A

18 AFC Bournemouth H

26 Nottingham Forest H

29 Blackpool A

January 2022

1 Sheffield United A

15 Reading H

22 Blackburn Rovers A

29 Coventry City H

February

5 Fulham H

9 Queens Park Rangers A

12 Derby County H

19 Bristol City A

22 West Bromwich Albion H

26 Barnsley A

March

5 Luton Town H

12 Millwall A

15 Birmingham City A

19 Cardiff City H

April

2 Peterborough United A

9 Hull City H

15 AFC Bournemouth A

18 Huddersfield Town H

23 Swansea City A

30 Stoke City H

May

7 Preston North End A

Bristol CityMiddlesbrough