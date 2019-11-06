Middlesbrough goalkeeping crisis as Aynsley Pears joins lengthy injury list

Middlesbrough are facing a goalkeeping crisis for Saturday's Championship game at Queens Park Rangers.

Without a win since mid-September, Boro are in desperate need of a result at Loftus Road, but could be without nine injured players.

That includes their first and second-choice goalkeepers after Aynsley Pears went for a scan on a finger injury.

The son of former Ayresome Park favourite Stephen made his Championship debut at Huddersfield Town in October, and has kept his place in the two matches since. He was filling in for Darren Randolph, who has a thigh injury.

Last week Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said last season's Championship goalkeeper of the year was confident of being fit for his country's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark on November 18, but Saturday may be too soon for him.

Tomas Mejias and Sol Brynn will be on standby if Pears and Randolph fail to make it.

On Monday Marcus Browne and Ben Liddle were added to Boro's lengthy injury list. Browne felt his hamstring in the under-23 match against Manchester United, while Liddle came off at half-time feeling ill.

That was in addition to injuries to Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ryan Shotton, George Friend (thigh) and Ashley Fletcher (calf).

George Saville starts a three-match ban after being sent off against Derby County last week.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate has recalled 20-year-old striker Tyrone O’Neill from a loan spell at Darlington, where he has scored seven times in 17 appearances, to cover for Gestede and Fletcher.

Boro travel to west London in the Championship relegation zone having picked up three points from the last 24 available. The two sides below them, managerless Barnsley and Stoke City, meet at Oakwell on Saturday.