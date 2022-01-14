Middlesbrough: How Eddie Nketiah convinced Flo Balogun to leave Arsenal for loan spell

The loan striker has signed up for what he hopes will be a tilt at promotion at Middlesbrough, just as Nketiah did during his time at Leeds United in 2019-20.

For Balogun, who rebuffed rival interest to head to Boro for the rest of the season, it is not purely about scoring goals but developing as a player and person under the watch of Chris Wilder, who previously tried to sign him at Sheffield United.

Balogun, 20, a prolific scorer through the age groups at Arsenal, said: “I spoke to Eddie about his move when he went to Leeds and he mentioned how it (the Championship) is a good league and about it being a good experience to play against senior opposition.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah spent time on loan with Leeds United. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“He learned something and said it is very different from youth football and he made that clear.

“I am looking forward to finding out what it is like for myself.”

And on working with Wilder, who previously tried to sign him in his previous job, he added: “I was really excited and open to it. I obviously knew the manager, so that was something that helped a lot.

“When he was at Sheffield United, we spoke and it was a no-brainer (to join Middlesbrough) and I wanted to work with him and I am glad I have finally got the opportunity to be there.”

Boro are poised to win the race to sign Australian international midfielder Riley McGree, with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou having conceded defeat in the club’s quest to sign him.

The 23-year-old, who recently returned to MLS outfit Charlotte FC after a loan spell in England with Birmingham City, has been in talks with Celtic and Boro about a full-time move to the UK.

McGree is a player well known to Postecoglou from his time with the Australian national team, but he is expected to complete a move to Teesside – and not Glasgow.

Postecoglou said: “Riley McGree was somebody we had an interest in because of my association with him, obviously I know the player very well.

“After initial discussions, he’s decided to look elsewhere, which is fine.”