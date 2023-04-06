Middlesbrough linked with transfer swoop for soon-to-be free agent

Latest news on the transfer front involving Middlesbrough emerges ahead of their weekend games

Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombia international’s contract at Ibrox expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of May as things stand.

He has been on the books of the Glasgow giants since 2017 but he is facing an uncertain future with the Scottish Premiership side at the moment. The forward has scored 122 goals in 263 games in all competitions for them to date.

As per a report by TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough have been mentioned as a potential suitor for him this summer. However, there appears to be plenty of competition for his signature. Premier League sides Everton, Wolves, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been linked along with Championship table toppers Burnley.

Michael Carrick could see Morelos as someone who would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas in the next campaign. He will need another striker if Cameron Archer heads back to Villa Park when his loan expires.