But this is the first round. The glamour ties come later, for now it is about dealing with a side they surprisingly lost to in February and unlike Boro, one who have tasted victory in their first two matches of the season.

Middlesbrough had their fair share of cup glitz last season, knocking Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup before running into Chelsea. It started, though, with a hard-fought win away to League Two opposition.

“The FA Cup run was a brilliant part of the season – even the first game where we sold out against Mansfield,” points out manager Chris Wilder. “It was the start where we had to get through that game. To get to Manchester United, to Tottenham and to Chelsea, we had to deal with Mansfield, and it’s the same again now, we have to get through Barnsley. It’s a game of football that we want to go well in and win.”

Middlesbrough players celebrate winning the FA Cup penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford last season. Picture: PA.

Looming on the horizon is Sunday’s visit of Sheffield United – emotional for Wilder but also important with both sides expected to again be competing for promotion to the Championship. It will have a bearing on tonight’s team-sheet.

“There has to be some realism in terms of the team we select,” warns Wilder. “Will it be full hit? No. But I don’t think it’ll be full hit for Sheff United on Sunday, at West Brom it wasn’t a full hit and I don’t think a lot of teams in the Championship right now will be full hit.

“But what it is is an opportunity for some players to get valuable game-time, an opportunity for some young players to impress and as always, when they pull that shirt over their heads, there’s a badge on the left-hand side of it that they represent – they represent themselves, their team-mates and the football club, and the supporters and the area as well.

“We have to be realistic. While there might be some I’d like to play, with where we are right now, I will have to protect them.

“From a squad depth point of view, we’re not how we want it to look, with 21-24 senior players. I think everyone recognises that when they look at our bench.