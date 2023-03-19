MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick hailed the impact of Cameron Archer after his two goals sealed a convincing 4-0 win over Preston North End.

Boro are now just three points behind Sheffield United, who have a game in hand, and Michael Carrick’s men brought an end to Preston’s eight-match unbeaten run.

Chuba Akpom struck his 24th goal of the season in the 22nd minute to set Boro on their way before former Preston loanee Archer added two goals in seven second-half minutes.

And once Preston defender Bambo Diaby had been sent off for bringing down Akpom two minutes before the end, Marcus Forss completed Middlesbrough’s win in stoppage-time.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer (left) celebrates with his team mates after scoring his second goal against Preston North End Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“Cameron’s performances of late have been good,” beamed Carrrick. “He is motivated anyway, not sure if there was any extra motivation there. He feeds off scoring goals.

“It was nice for him to score because he was touch and go today, he rolled his ankle (in training) and had a fitness test. We took him off with a precaution. We will see how it goes.

“The boys were good all round. It was a good performance from the start and we really got in our stride from kick-off. All aspects of the game were good, the energy and some of our football was very good.

“The longer the game went on, sharing the goals, the loads, it was a good game and day for us.

LEADING MAN: Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates with Darragh Lenihan after scoring the opening goal against Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We will go away in the international break now, refocus for the run-in and take it game by game and see how it goes.”

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Howson (Barlaser 83), Hackney (Mowatt 72), Forss, Akpom, McGree (Bola 72), Archer (Ramsey 82). Unused substitutes: McNair, Roberts, Crooks.

Preston North End: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham (Hughes 28), Whiteman, Potts, Browne (Woodburn 86), Ledson (Parrott 46), Fernandez (Brady 86), Johnson (Delap 85), Cannon. Unused substitutes: Onomah, Cornell.