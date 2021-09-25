FRUSTRATION: For Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock. Picture: PA Wire.

Boro fell to a 1-0 loss at the Madejski Stadium after Alen Halilovic scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

But it was the decision in the 86th minute to dismiss Matt Crooks for a collision with home goalkeeper Luke Southwood that irked Warnock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is not a red card for anyone who has played football," said Warnock after Boro's fourth loss from nine league games this season.

"We have got the worst referees in my 42-year history at the moment and there is not a lot we can do about it."

Boro have picked up nine points from their opening nine games, leaving them 19th in the table. Warnock was happy with the endeavour from his players despite them being unable to find a breakthrough.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley almost claimed a dramatic equaliser late on but he headed wide from Paddy McNair’s corner.

He added: "I can't ask anymore. I think the lads put everything into it.

"I thought it was quite even in the first half and then they got very fortuitous with the goal - it is kicked into the floor.

"It is then spoilt with the sending off. I have been informed it is serious foul play - they must have been getting their stories right.