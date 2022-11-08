The Boro player has been capped 11 times for his country, scoring one goal, as the Socceroos prepare for games against France, Denmark and Tunisia. Sydney-born Elder has one cap which he earned in a 3-0 win over China in September 2021 but he has not ben selected for the tournament in the Middle East.

Former Huddersfield Town player Aaron Mooy has been called up having made 53 international appearances, scoring seven goals.

“It’s been a unique and difficult qualification campaign and we now arrive in Qatar with an exciting squad which will do everything to make Australia proud on the world stage,” said head coach Graham Arnold.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Riley McGree of the Socceroos makes a break during the International Friendly match between the New Zealand All Whites and Australia Socceroos at Eden Park on September 25, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“Over the past four years, 32 players have made their debut for the national team. I want to thank every player who has helped the team over this journey. We have called upon 68 players during the qualifying campaign and every one of them has played a part in getting us here.

“The make-up of our team reflects Australia’s multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey.”

Australia’s 26-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata), Joel King (Odense Boldklub), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)