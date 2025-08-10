Middlesbrough off the mark as Rob Edwards given Rav van den Berg transfer update

Middlesbrough 1 Swansea City 0 Rob Edwards wants Middlesbrough to provide more of an attacking threat this season, despite satisfaction that his Riverside reign began with a win.

The new Boro boss went on a lap of honour with his players after the final whistle to celebrate with supporters following the 1-0 win over Swansea.

Even though the game was not the most entertaining, Dael Fry’s 51st-minute header proved the difference, and Edwards was relieved to toast three points after his first match.

But the former Luton boss, whose side struggled to create chances other than Fry’s first goal since February 2022, will be working hard to improve the output in the final third in the weeks ahead.

He said: “I am really pleased because this was a tough game. We said it was going to be a game all about fine margins, a lot of the games are won by one goal in the Championship.

“It was lovely to score from a set-play. When we adjusted things at half-time we were relatively comfortable, with no saves to make. We were relatively comfortable without creating as much as I would like. Overall I am very pleased.”

Fry, pictured, moved ahead of his markers to glance in Morgan Whittaker’s corner to put Middlesbrough ahead shortly after half-time.

Chances were few and far between at both ends after that and the Middlesbrough boss was grateful to Fry for grabbing the winner.

Edwards said: “Look at how many times their strikers touched the ball. The wingers did, but very little to their number nines. We kept them quiet. But we played some good stuff at times.

“This was a great day for Dael. Today was his day…a clean sheet, goal, captain’s armband…he was brilliant.”

Boro, who handed debuts to new signings Callum Brittain and Alfie Jones before introducing Abdoulaye Kante from the bench, omitted defender Rav van den Berg from the squad.

Van den Berg’s transfer situation is understood to have not changed over the last 48 hours, with FC Koln believed to be interested in the 21-year-old. Edwards said: “That’s ongoing, and difficult for me to talk about. I didn’t think it was right for me to have him involved.”