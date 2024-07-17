Middlesbrough playmaker's new contract underlines commitment to building on existing foundations

Riley McGree has signed a new four-year contract at Middlesbrough.

With little transfer activity so far this summer at the Riverside, the focus has been more on keeping together and building on the group that ended last season with one defeat in 12 to finish four points and two places outside the play-off spots they reached in manager Michael Carrick's first season in charge.

Since then, Carrick and captain Jonny Howson have signed new contract extensions, Luke Ayling's loan from Leeds United has been made permanent and now Australian international McGree's stay has also been extended.

A new deal was agreed with Isaiah Jones late last season.

The Boro head coach was delighted to see the Aussie's future secured and he said:

"Riley is an important part of our squad," said Carrick. "He's a a good lad and he has a great attitude.

"We're all about building things here, and this is further demonstration of that."

The playmaker had an injury-hit 2023-24 but has made 82 appearances since joining from Charlotte in January 2022, scoring 14 goals. He had a loan spell at Birmingham City from October 2020 to December 2021.

The 25-year-old had just entered the final 12 months of his original deal.