ROB EDWARDS praised the character of his Middlesbrough team after they hit back twice to snatch a hard-earned point at Preston North End.

Substitute Sontje Hansen seemed to squeeze the ball in in the second minute of stoppage time after pinball in the Preston area to earn the visitors a 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw.

Lewis Dobbin had put Paul Heckingbottom’s men ahead with a sublime solo effort early on before Boro got a deserved 72nd-minute equaliser through Matt Targett.

Jordan Storey thought he had won it for Preston with a glancing header in the 88th minute before Hansen’s late intervention.

The Dutchman’s goal was close to being cleared off the line and was awarded by the officials without the aid of technology to confirm the ball had crossed it.

Edwards, who saw his side fail to win for the first time in the Championship this season, said: “We didn’t go flat. We went straight back on the front foot after conceding and went after the equaliser which we got and then we tried to win the game which we weren’t able to do.

“If you aren’t able to win it, then you can’t lose it. I loved the reaction from the team both times after going behind. We didn’t show disappointment. We got on with it.

“We knew it was going to happen at some stage. It’s happened now and we’ve come back a couple of times and got something out of the game at a difficult place to go.”

Edwards brought off Kaly Sene for David Strelec at the interval and said he will use early substitutions more often over the course of the season.

“I will change things early if I need to,” Edwards said. “We’ve got a squad where we can do that. The game is 97 or 98 minutes long so if we have to go early with the sub, it’s never personal, it’s all about the team.

“It’s about trying to win a game of football. That’s it. It’ll happen again to someone else later down the line.”

Preston North End: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Devine (Armstrong 62), Whiteman, McCann, Small (Vukcevic 79), Dobbin (Frokjaer-Jensen 62), Jebbison (Smith 62). Unused substitutes: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Thordarson, Carroll.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Lenihan, Jones (Hansen 89), Brittain, Morris, Hackney (Browne 84), Targett, Whittaker (Nypan 66), Conway, K Sene (Strelec 46). Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, Silvera, Edmundson, Kante, Patterson-Powell.