Middlesbrough to release three players as Jonny Howson is offered deal to remain at the club

Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor are all set to leave Middlesbrough after not being offered new contracts.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:34 pm

Boro boss Chris Wilder spoke to his first team squad individually on Monday to outline his plans, with the trio not offered new deals while Jonny Howson has been given the chance to stay at the club.

The club also confirmed that Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar would return to their parent clubs following the expiration of their loans.

"We thank them all," he said of the players departing.

CHRIS WILDER: Has outlined some early plans for next season at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

"From the loan players' point of view it maybe hasn’t worked out as they’d have liked.

"It’s been a difficult period for us on that one, but the other guys whose contracts have expired – Sol, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor – they’ve been exemplary professionals for us, both on and off the pitch.

"They’re all fabulous guys and have great qualities so I thank them as well."

Chris WilderJonny HowsonMiddlesbroughSol Bamba