Middlesbrough transfer latest: Boro sign prolific international striker and move for Premier League midfielder as duo leave

MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the permanent signing of Slovakian striker David Sterlec – on a busy deadline day of activity at the Championship pacesetters.

The 24-year-old has joined the club on a five-year deal from Slovan Bratislava and his arrival follows Friday’s capture of Senegalese frontman Kaly Sene.

Sterlec has reportedly cost £6.5m with a further £2m in add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Teessiders have lined up a loan move for experienced Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne.

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - NOVEMBER 26: David Strelec of SK Slovan Bratislava runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between SK Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan at Narodny Futbalovy Stadion on November 26, 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

On the outgoing front, Marcus Forss has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan, following on from defender Neto Borges’ loan switch to Bristol City on Sunday.

Young midfielder Law McCabe has linked up with League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan while Dan Barlaser is a target for Millwall and Derby County.

Meanwhile, keeper Seny Dieng has seen a move back to former club QPR break down following discussions.

The signing of Strelec is a significant one for Boro.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he struck 44 times in 96 appearances and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Strelec has also represented his country at all levels and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.

Strelec said: "I’m delighted to be here.

"There was a lot of speculation over the last nine months and I wanted to come here. I’m very happy that I’m here now and I can finally play for Boro.