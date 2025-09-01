Middlesbrough transfer latest: Boro sign prolific international striker and move for Premier League midfielder as duo leave
The 24-year-old has joined the club on a five-year deal from Slovan Bratislava and his arrival follows Friday’s capture of Senegalese frontman Kaly Sene.
Sterlec has reportedly cost £6.5m with a further £2m in add-ons.
Meanwhile, the Teessiders have lined up a loan move for experienced Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne.
On the outgoing front, Marcus Forss has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan, following on from defender Neto Borges’ loan switch to Bristol City on Sunday.
Young midfielder Law McCabe has linked up with League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan while Dan Barlaser is a target for Millwall and Derby County.
Meanwhile, keeper Seny Dieng has seen a move back to former club QPR break down following discussions.
The signing of Strelec is a significant one for Boro.
He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he struck 44 times in 96 appearances and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.
Strelec has also represented his country at all levels and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.
Strelec said: "I’m delighted to be here.
"There was a lot of speculation over the last nine months and I wanted to come here. I’m very happy that I’m here now and I can finally play for Boro.
"I’ve heard that the fans are amazing and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”