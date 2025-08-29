Middlesbrough transfer latest: Former Juventus youth striker seals move

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 17:34 BST
MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the signing of Lausanne Sport striker Kaly Sene.

Reports suggest that the deal is worth £1.5m. Sene has signed a four-year deal.

The Senegalese forward, 24, who started his career in the youth ranks at Juventus, has hit the ground running in an impressive start to the season for the Swiss club.

The Dakar-born forward has already played eight matches this season, including five in the Europa Conference League, scoring an impressive six goals.

Omonoia's forward Kaly Sene (L) is marked by PAOK's defender Jose Angel Crespo during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Omonoia and PAOK at the GSP stadium in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, on December 3, 2020. (Photo by Sakis SAVVIDES / AFP) (Photo by SAKIS SAVVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
He scored 12 times for Lausanne last term.

He started his career with Basel and his three years at the club incorporated loan spells in Greek football at Omonia and another Swiss club in Grasshoppers Zurich.

On signing, he said: "I’m excited to get started.

"It’s a big challenge for me and I’m very, very happy to be here. I’m not a striker who thinks only about scoring.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the recent Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire.placeholder image
Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the recent Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire.

"I give my best on the pitch every game and run a lot for my team-mates, not just to attack but also to defend, because that’s also so important.

"I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans and playing for this club.”

It represents a timely arrival for Boro, whose inability to adequately replace Emmanuel Latte Lath in January was exposed in the final third of last term.

Sene follows Alfie Jones, Abdoulaye Kante, Callum Brittain, Sontje Hansen, Sverre Nypan, Adilson Malanda and Targett in joining this summer.

