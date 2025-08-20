Middlesbrough transfers: Boro beat off 'multiple top clubs' to land French centre-half
The 6ft 4in French defender has joined from MLS side Charlotte FC for an undisclosed fee and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.
The fee is reportedly $8 million plus add-ons.
Malanda, who has played in his homeland with Nimes and Rodez, will stay on loan with the US side for the rest of 2025 before linking up with Boro in January.
On joining Boro, Malanda, the club's second signing this week following the addition of Norwegian teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan on a season-long loan from Manchester City, said: "I feel really good to be here and I’ve had a good welcome. It’s a historic club and to be part of it is really exciting.
"There were a lot of talks and I’m happy we could make it happen. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future."
Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta added: "There were multiple top clubs that sent us strong offers for Adi, but in the end, this option allowed us to keep him through the end of the season as we push for the top four.
"His career path shows that Charlotte FC is the right place for young players to come and develop into sought-after players from clubs all around the world."