Middlesbrough transfers: Boro turn attention to striker after signing left-back with midfielder poised to leave

MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the season-long loan signing of Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett – and are closing in on a deal to bring in Senegalese striker Kaly Sene.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Targett, 29, ends Boro's search for a new option on the left-hand side of their defence after becoming the club's seventh signing of the summer window.

Boro – without a recognised left-back due to Alex Bangura's ongoing injury issues – turned their attentions to Targett after being thwarted in their quest to sign USA international Max Arfsten from MLS side Columbus Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Targett, who played just 20 minutes of Premier League football last season, featuring in five matches across all competitions, could be handed a debut in Saturday's Championship home game against Sheffield United.

Newcastle United have loaned Matt Targett to Middlesbrough.

The signing of former Southampton and Aston Villa man Targett has now switched Boro's attentions to up front, with the Teessiders having lined up a move to sign Lausanne centre-forward Sene.

The 24-year-old is keen to move to Boro, whose inability to adequately replace Emmanuel Latte Lath in January was exposed in the final third of last term.

On the outgoing front, Southampton have agreed a deal to sign attacking midfielder Finn Azaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal is reportedly worth a fixed £12million fixed fee with a further £3m add-ons and is to be completed this week.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire.

Last week, Boro rebuffed an initial offer from Saints.

Boro remain adamant that talismanic midfielder Hayden Hackney, who turned down a switch to Ipswich Town late last month, will be staying put.

Meanwhile, ex-England under-21 cap Targett has expresses his delight at signing.

He said: "I haven't played much football recently.

"I'm at an age where I want to play. When I found out Middlesbrough were interested, that was the club that I wanted to come to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bonus is they've made a brilliant start in the Championship, so I'm looking forward to adding my experience/quality to the team.

“I believe there's a mixture of quite experienced players and some younger players coming through.