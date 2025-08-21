Middlesbrough transfers: Finn Azaz's future still uncertain despite Southampton offer being rejected

MIDDLESBROUGH have rejected a bid from Championship rivals Southampton for Finn Azaz - but the future of the midfielder remains uncertain.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints saw an offer rebuffed by Boro, who value the former Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle player at around £12million, earlier this week.

Reports have suggested that the south coast club will table a fresh bid for the 24-year-old, who is said to be keen to move to St Mary's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the time being, Azaz, who joined for £2.5m from Villa in the 2024 winter window, is in the mix for Saturday's trip to Norwich City.

Finn Azaz has made 67 appearances for Middlesbrough since his move from Aston Villa.

On Azaz, who made his return from the bench with impressive effect in the second half of 3-0 win at Millwall last weekend - after missing the start of the season with an injury issue – Edwards said: "We’ve had a bid from a club for Finn, and we’ve turned that down.

"We’re really happy with the contribution that Finn made at the weekend – he was excellent when he came on. He’s trained well again this week and he’s available for selection again at Norwich.

"He’s been great, fully concentrated on the task at hand. He’s available for selection again this weekend, and that’s as far as I’m willing to go on it at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's game arrives too soon for defender Darragh Lenihan, who could be involved in next weekend's home match with Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards celebrates his teams win after the Sky Bet Championship match at Millwall. Photo: Flynn Duggan/PA Wire.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers man has had an injury-plagued last couple of seasons and picked up a muscle issue in Boro's final pre-season friendly against Deportivo La Coruna.