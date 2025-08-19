Middlesbrough transfers: £12.8m Manchester City starlet set to be followed by MLS star as Boro get busy

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:11 BST
MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the season-long loan signing of teenage Manchester City midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old arrives after recently joining Manchester City for a £12.5million fee from Norwegian outfit Rosenborg.

The Norway youth international has signed a five-year contract with City, having been recently named one of the best players in the world for his age by a British newspaper.

Nypan is Boro's fifth signing of the summer, following Alfie Jones, Callum Brittain, Abdoulaye Kante and Sontje Hansen.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards celebrates his team's win after the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at The Den, London. Picture: Flynn Duggan/PA Wire.
Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards celebrates his team's win after the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at The Den, London. Picture: Flynn Duggan/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, Boro are also to seal the signing of highly-rated MLS defender Adilson Malanda, who is putting the finishing touches to his move to the club.

The 23-year-old Charlotte centre-half is expected to join on a permanent deal before being loaned back out to the MLS club to finish the current season, which ends in October.

A number of clubs have been linked with 6ft 4in stopper Malanda this summer, including Dutch champions PSV, Norwich City and Benfica.

The US market is being increasingly viewed as an important one by Boro chiefs, following their earlier capture of midfielder Aidan Morris last summer. Boro have also earmarked Columbus Crew left-back Max Arfsten as a leading target.

Following the end of Charlotte' season - which could include mid-autumn play-offs - Malanda is likely to link up with Boro's squad after a break with the Frenchman set to be registered from January onwards.

Malanda has played every single minute of Charlotte's MLS Eastern Conference campaign so far, and he tops the MLS charts this season for the number of blocks made per 90 minutes and accurate long balls.

