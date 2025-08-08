PATIENCE is the watchword for Middlesbrough at the start of a new season - in more ways than one.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rob Edwards era begins on Teesside on Saturday afternoon and given the need for a tactical reboot after Boro were found out to a degree in the second half of last season - which set the wheels in motion for a change of managerial course and the departure of Michael Carrick - the smart money is on a period of readjustment, certainly initially.

Edwards has made no bones about his desire to implement a bit of a style make-over, focusing on intense pressing from the front and more dynamism and energy across the pitch as opposed to a possession-based game, while switching to a wing-back system in all likelihood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These things take time, although the oxygen of some positive early results is always high on a new manager's wish-list.

CHANGES: New Middlesbrough coach Rob Edwards (Image: David Rogers/Getty Images)

With speculation continuing over the futures of key midfielder Hayden Hackney and defender Rav van den Berg, a better time to assess where Boro are at will be after the closure of the summer window.

Edwards' must negotiate five league games before then, but is also conscious of bringing in further reinforcements, with Boro's summer business having so far been modest.

What has been striking has been that the club have been considered in their approach and not been guilty of panic or diving in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signings of defensive targets Callum Brittain and Alfie Jones, who could both make their debuts, attest to that in particular.

Alfie Jones, who has switched from Hull City to Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

With the clock starting to tick towards September 1, Edwards insists that Boro will continue to remain calm and considered.

Edwards said: "That's something I want to try and stress and something I want to get across so fans understand it.

"We don't want to bring in someone who might be a short term fix or stop-gap or not the right fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to bring in the right person and someone who really wants to be here and someone who really improves us.

“Sometimes, you have to wait a few more weeks to get the right one to land.