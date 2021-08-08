Middlesbrough ‘unlucky not to beat’ Fulham, believes Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough's Marc Bola celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's equaliser at Fulham (Picture: PA)

It looked as though Harry Wilson’s goal after 29 minutes of his debut, following his £12m move from Liverpool, would be enough to give Fulham chief Marco Silva a winning start.

However, a dogged Boro battled to stay in the game and Marc Bola scored his second league goal for the club to equalise 13 minutes from time. Substitute Marcus Tavernier could even have won it for the visitors - but he blazed a late chance wide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnock said: “Let’s be honest, (Fulham) are a good squad and have good players who weren’t even in the squad, so anyone who finishes above them will get promotion.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

“We couldn’t be open and had to hang in there but the subs did well and the fresh legs and the bit of movement we had gave us a bit more. In the end I think we were unlucky not to win it – but in fairness they (Fulham) deserved to get a result out of it.”

Warnock praised the collective effort that kept his side in the game, adding: “That is where we come into our own. Fulham have individuals far better than us but as a team I think we showed that togetherness and desire that will stand us in good stead and which you need in the Championship. So I’m delighted.”

Argentinian midfielder Martin Pajero was not called upon to make his debut and Warnock explained. “I didn’t think it was a game for Pajero to come into. I’ll see how he goes in the (EFL) Cup at Blackpool in midweek.”

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Onomah, Francois (Cavaleiro 83), Wilson, Carvalho (Kamara 89), Kebano (Reid 76), Mitrovic. Unused substitutes: Rodak, Ivan, Bryan, Seri, Mawson.

Middlesbrough: Lumley, Dijksteel, Fry, Hall, Bola, Howson, Crooks, Morsy (Jones 71), McNair, Ikpeazu (Tavernier 56), Watmore (Spence 55). Unused substitutes: Payero, Peltier, Stojanovic, Coburn.