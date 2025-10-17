MIDDLESBROUGH'S upwardly mobile credentials will be tested in their next block of games before the next international break - and it might will determine whether they are the real deal or not.

Two of their opponents are sides relegated from the Premier League last term and widely expected to be right in the promotion mix next spring.

The first of which are Ipswich Town, who are starting to flex their muscles after a quiet start to the season, while Boro must also face Leicester City before the final international break of 2025.

In terms of this week, the scheduling of a Friday night fixture is far from ideal for head coach Rob Edwards, whose side's unbeaten start to the Championship campaign ended in meek fashion at Portsmouth last time out.

Hayden Hackney has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Middlesbrough.

Key midfielder Aidan Morris only reported back from international duty with the USA on Thursday afternoon, alongside Norway midfielder Sverre Nypan and Curacao international Sontje Hansen, who has a minor shoulder issue.

The situation regarding Morris is particularly pertinent to Edwards, given his impressive partnership with Hayden Hackney.

On whether Morris has a chance of featuring, Edwards said: “That has to come down to me. Aidan is Aidan.

"He's desperate to play every minute of every game for us and the US.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: George Honeyman of Millwall and Aidan Morris of Middlesbrough battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Middlesbrough FC at The Den on April 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"That will never change and that's the type of character he is. That's why we love him. We'll make decisions, clearly I can't talk about what we'll do with the team, but he's been brilliant for us this season.”

Should Morris not be involved from the start, then Alan Browne is the likely favourite to line up alongside Hackney, - who turned down a move to Ipswich in the summer amid a window of uncertainty regarding his future.

Edwards added: "It was probably a really testing time for H (Hackney).

"He had some big decisions to make and to be honest, I understood it. It wasn't a case of me badgering him every day.

"He showed a lot of maturity during that time and this club clearly means a lot to him.

"Clearly, there was interest in him as he's a really good player. But I think it (Ipswich) is just another game for him."